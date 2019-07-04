ABC
Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman in "The Conners" (2018).

SALT LAKE CITY — ABC released the premiere dates for a number of returning shows, including “The Conners,” “Stumptown” and “Black-ish,” among several others, according to Deadline.

A quick breakdown of return dates:

  • “The Conners” will return on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. The show’s season 2 premiere will last a half hour.
  • Wednesday night seems to feature a number of family related shows, including “The Goldbergs,” “Schooled,” “Modern Family” and “Single Parents,” according to Deadline.
  • Veteran show “Grey’s Anatomy” will debut on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. And “A Million Little Things” will begin its second season on the same night right after.
  • “Shark Tank” will debut on Sept. 29 at 9 p.m., and “Kids Say the Darndest Things” will have its season premiere on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Other notes: “The Conners” will return with an extended season, according to TV Line.

There will be a new Tuesday night lineup, which will include the “Black-ish” spinoff “Mixed-ish,” which means Tuesday is basically reboot night.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return Sept. 16, after being off the air for nearly an entire year.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
