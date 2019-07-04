SALT LAKE CITY — ABC released the premiere dates for a number of returning shows, including “The Conners,” “Stumptown” and “Black-ish,” among several others, according to Deadline.

A quick breakdown of return dates:

“The Conners” will return on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. The show’s season 2 premiere will last a half hour.

Wednesday night seems to feature a number of family related shows, including “The Goldbergs,” “Schooled,” “Modern Family” and “Single Parents,” according to Deadline.

Veteran show “Grey’s Anatomy” will debut on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. And “A Million Little Things” will begin its second season on the same night right after.

“Shark Tank” will debut on Sept. 29 at 9 p.m., and “Kids Say the Darndest Things” will have its season premiere on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Other notes: “The Conners” will return with an extended season, according to TV Line.

There will be a new Tuesday night lineup, which will include the “Black-ish” spinoff “Mixed-ish,” which means Tuesday is basically reboot night.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return Sept. 16, after being off the air for nearly an entire year.