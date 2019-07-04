SALT LAKE CITY — Halle Bailey of Chloe X Halle fame is heading under the sea.

Bailey has reportedly been cast to play Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.” Insiders told Variety that Bailey has been the frontrunner since the project was first announced.

“The Little Mermaid” director Rob Marshall announced the decision in a statement, according to Variety.

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” Marshall said in a statement.

Context: This would be the first breakout role for Bailey, who previously starred on “Grown-ish,” a Freeform channel show. Bailey is currently one half of the R&B duo Chloe X Halle, which is signed to Beyonce’s entertainment label, Parkwood Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Other cast members: Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are currently expected to play Flounder and Skuttle, respectively, according to Comicbook.com. Rumors suggest Melissa McCarthy will play Ursula, too.

Production: The film will reportedly start filming in early 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lin-Manuel Miranda is slated to team up with Alan Menken to develop music for the film.