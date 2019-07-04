SALT LAKE CITY — Even on a crowded Vivint Arena concourse, amid the temptations of milkshakes, pulled pork and deep-fried mandu, Ken Howell stood out.

Just a day earlier, the Jazz had acquired 3-point threat Bojan Bogdanovic and forward Ed Davis. By Monday, the team's rookies and free agents were immersed in their summer league schedule.

Howell was navigating foot traffic, wearing a T-shirt that said, “Undrafted.”

That’s a bodacious message for a sixtyish Jazz fan to wear.

“I just saw it online and thought it was kinda cool,” Howell said.

The Salt Lake City Summer League is among Howells’ favorite sporting events. Concessions at the arena are to die for. Ten bucks for a decadent chocolate chip cookie and milk? Worth it. But the real treat for him is the hoops. It’s honest talent at bargain basement ticket prices.

More importantly, it’s an opportunity to stoke the fires. Fourteen weeks until Jazz season tipoff. Two things can never arrive too soon: Tax Freedom Day and opening night for the Jazz.

Summer basketball is a midway stopover, and Howell comes every year.

The Jazz wrapped up their annual July event Wednesday with a game against San Antonio. There were few recognizable names on either roster, but the uniform logos were oh so familiar. Jazz, Spurs …

Even on a rookie/free agent level, it moves the needle.

The lower bowl was practically filled this week, while the upper bowl had a smattering.

What began in 1984 as a pro-am league of instate players became an NBA off-season jewel. The Rocky Mountain Revue thrived for nearly 25 years. But it was interrupted from 2009 to 2014 due to slipping participation. Las Vegas had its own competing summer bash, and it wasn’t a fair fight. Do NBA prospects want swimming pools, free drinks and nightclubs, or 10 days of green Jell-O salad and fry sauce?

In 2015, the Utah league reappeared under its current name and a smaller format. It’s now a four-team event, feeding into the bigger MGM Resorts Summer League. That gives each team three more games to scout their prospects.

Howell, who lives in South Jordan, attended the University of Utah, moved to South Dakota for 40 years, then returned. He attended Revue games as a young man, first at Westminster, then East High. Later the league moved to Salt Lake Community College.

Howell likes the warm weather hoops vibe and loves checking out the latest prospects. Plus, he has no complaint with the price. A three-day, six-game pass can be had for $16.

That’ll buy two tickets to an afternoon movie, sans popcorn.

“I think there are a lot of people who maybe don't come to many games during the season — or come to just a handful of (Jazz) games — and have an opportunity to come down,” said Jonathan Rinehart, the Salt Lake City Stars president and overseer of the summer league. “It's certainly a chance to come down to the beautiful new arena, and offers an opportunity to experience Jazz basketball.”

It’s actually a baby playoff experience: face painters, balloon artists and live bands, as well as a three-on-three tournament outside.

“I feel like people are excited to get a touch of Jazz basketball,” Rinehart said.

The G League's Stars aren’t a big draw in winter, but Howell buys season tickets anyway. He likes the price-to-talent ratio. He also attends a couple of Jazz games annually. With Stars games being staged fairly near his home in the winter, it’s a modest commitment in time and money.

“It’s really good basketball,” Howell said.

He grew up in southern Utah, tracking the original Utah Stars of the ABA, so naturally he would follow the Jazz, first from a distance, then up close, then from a farther distance, and back.

Where else would he be this week, besides checking out the Jazz’s latest prospects?

Unproven as they are, most of the players this week could probably appreciate his T-shirt. Undrafted. That’s a big part of who and what summer league basketball is for.