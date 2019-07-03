SANDY — Under head coach Mike Petke, Real Salt Lake has been a strong second half team.

The second half of the season, that is.

The team has earned a combined 54 points in the second half of the past two seasons, a total better than all but seven MLS teams.

This year’s campaign officially moved past the midpoint Saturday, in RSL’s win over Sporting KC, and that tradition of a strong second half to the season continued Wednesday night against Columbus Crew FC.

Real Salt Lake defeated Columbus 1-0 in front of a crowd of 19,030, earning the team’s second consecutive win, via shutout.

Sam Johnson netted the game’s only goal, his third score in the pair of recent victories.

“It was a good effort, again,” Nick Rimando said, following his second consecutive clean sheet in goal. “All of our home games now, we have to get three points, and we put in the effort to get the result and it has showed.”

“Ecstatic about the result and second straight shutout,” Petke added. “We were gritty enough to get that result.”

The win left something to be desired, however.

“We were able to get a result, but we didn’t play as well as we can,” Petke said. “We had some very good moments, but it wasn’t consistent enough. I want more from my team. They are capable of it. I think we could have played a helluva a lot better. This is a compliment to my players, 'cause I know they are capable of more.”

Rimando admitted as much, noting the hosts could have and perhaps should have performed better.

“This wasn’t our prettiest game,” the veteran keeper said. “A little lethargic in the first half.”

To that point, it was Columbus Crew who created the first real scoring opportunity of the game, in the 12th minute.

Columbus forward J.J. Williams broke free in the box, and a one-on-one sequence against Rimando followed.

A charging Rimando altered William’s run enough to thwart any shot attempt, however, and a subsequent video review — due to the possibility of a penalty against Rimando on the play — awarded RSL the ball.

Aside from that run, and a header by center back Alex Crognale that hit the crossbar and an effort by Eduardo Sosa that went just wide left, Columbus struggled to muster any real attack, a credit to the RSL back line and defensive midfield.

“The grit in the back line and midfield was there again,” Rimando said. “The work rate and communication were a lot better, too.”

No defender was better than Nedum Onuoha.

“Ned has been really solid,” said Rimando. “He’s made us better.”

It was left back Anthony Herrera who instigated Real Salt Lake’s only goal of the contest in the 37th minute, too, another boon for the team’s defense.

After a stymied Columbus attack, Herrera got RSL’s counter attack off and running with a ball booted downfield, nearly 60 yards.

It was there that Johnson, having outrun both Crognale and Aboubacar Keita, gathered it on a bounce and then drilled it past Columbus keeper Joe Bendik for the game’s only score.

Too Fast, Too Furious! pic.twitter.com/GKwgZmafvE — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) July 4, 2019

From that moment on, RSL was the better side, and multiple players had attempts to increase the host’s lead in the second half, including Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach and Sebastian "Bofo" Saucedo.

Ultimately, RSL outshot Columbus 14 to seven in the game, with three shots on frame, compared to none for the visitors.

Real Salt Lake came out on top in the battle for possession as well, as it controlled the ball for more than half of the contest.

“We had some good moments, but I want more,” Petke said. “This was a good win, six points in two home games, but we can do better.”

With the win, RSL jumped from eighth place in the Western Conference to sixth, only a point behind fourth place Minnesota, and improved its overall record to 8-2-8.