Editor's note: This is part of a series of responses to the question, "Should Utah be abortion free?" Read other responses hereand here.

The battles over abortion policy that have been waged in other states have now come to Utah. With the announcement of a new group, Abortion-Free Utah, formed to pass legislation to ban abortion in Utah, the state will join others such as Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, Georgia and Mississippi who have done the same. These laws are limited in the exceptions they provide for their abortion bans. For example, Alabama provides no exceptions for rape or incest.

At the same time, several other states have moved to the opposite extreme. These include New York and Massachusetts, which have expanded or are considering expanding access to abortion. Vermont has guaranteed abortion as a fundamental right.

The United Utah Party rejects both extremes. Unlike the Democrats, we believe there should be a balance between the mother and the child. They do not seem to consider the precious nature of the unborn child. We do. We believe abortions should be discouraged in a variety of ways, which include public policy.

However, we also disagree with the Republicans who do not consider the welfare of the mother and want to remove all or nearly all exceptions to abortion bans. They do not seem to care about the health of women. We do.

Why is this debate becoming more extreme? It is because the discussion is no longer about woman and children. No, it is about partisan politics. It is about ideological warfare. And the women who make birth control decisions and the children who are affected by those decisions are caught in the middle of the political gamesmanship the two major parties are playing today.

The United Utah Party platform outlines a position that recognizes both the sanctity of human life, as well as the welfare of women. Therefore, we oppose abortion, but we support exceptions in cases of rape, incest, fatal fetal deformities or serious jeopardy to the life or health of the mother.

Beyond that, we care about other aspects of this issue that are too often ignored in the rush to appeal to the respective extreme partisan bases. We believe that abortion facilities, particularly hospitals, should be available to women who meet these exceptions. In addition, we urge the Utah Legislature to support legislation that makes alternative birth control options besides abortion more available to women, such as codifying the Utah Department of Health policy that allows women to gain access to birth control without a prescription.

The Utah Legislature should reject the extremism of Abortion-Free on one side or the National Abortion Rights Action League on the other. We don’t need those battles coming to Utah. Let’s not play the partisan warfare game of the two major parties. It is time for people of good will to work together to find common ground solutions on the issue of abortion. We want Utah to lead the way in finding solutions, not more battle lines on abortion policy. And the United Utah Party seeks to help lead the way to those solutions.