The Long Hollow Fire burned at least 30 acres in Spanish Fork Canyon on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

SPANISH FORK — A wildfire in Spanish Fork Canyon had burned at least 30 acres by Wednesday night.

The fire near Thistle Junction was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. The blaze, known as the Long Hollow Fire, burned north of U.S. Highway 6.

The fire was about one acre in size when crews first responded, according to Jason Curry, spokesman for the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, but by 9 p.m. it had spread to at least 30 acres, covering both private and U.S. Forest Service land.

The cause of the fire was is under investigation, but officials have said it was human-caused.

