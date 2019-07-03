June was a festive month, celebrating LGBTQ pride at the LoveLoud Festival, words and stories through The Gateway's "Love Letters" pop-up exhibit and a sweet victory for Real Salt Lake.

Deseret News photographers also captured moments of contention and tragedy marked by protestors at a Utah Inland Port Authority board meeting and the arrest of Ayoola Adisa Ajayi, who police say is a suspect in the death of University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck.

Here's a look back with our favorite 12 photos from Deseret News photographers.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Salt Lake City police take Ayoola Ajayi into custody in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 28, 2019. Ajayi, 31, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, desecration of a human body and obstruction of justice in the death of Mackenzie Lueck.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Real Salt Lake forward Sam Johnson (50) and midfielder Kyle Beckerman (5) embrace after Beckerman scored on Sporting Kansas City at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Silas Walker, Deseret News Jordon Sorenson works a booth that gives patron's festival decorations during the LoveLoud Festival at the USANA Amphitheater in West Valley City on Saturday, June 29, 2019. The LoveLoud Foundation was created by Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Susan Sheehan, Huntsman Cancer Foundation president and COO, hugs Tommy Geddings, Sigma Chi International Fraternity Grand Consul, after he announced that the fraternity is pledging $20 million dedicated to women’s cancer research, treatment and wellness during a ceremony at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Members of the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force base near Ogden say goodbye to Col. Lee E. Kloos and welcome their new commander, Col. Steven G. Behmer, during a ceremony on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Silas Walker, Deseret News Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert works with physical therapist Fabrice Gautier at his office in Los Angles on Friday, June 21, 2019.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Josh Fernandez reacts as a 16-foot dinosaur, controlled by a performer on stilts, knocks his glasses off at the Utah Arts Festival in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Silas Walker, Deseret News Engineer Jeremy Hedgsepth, right, walks Debbie Williams through a demonstration during a ribbon-cutting and open house for Australia-based KordTech's new facility in Ogden on Monday, June 17, 2019. Kord’s technology has applications in the defense and law enforcement sectors.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Water flows over the spillway at the East Canyon Dam on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Utah reservoirs are full or near full for the first time in years.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Brighton High School forward and Deseret News Mr. Soccer recipient Alex Fankhauser is pictured in Cottonwood Heights on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Highway Patrol troopers remove a protester after he and several others disrupted a Utah Inland Port Authority board meeting at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.