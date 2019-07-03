SALT LAKE CITY — It didn’t take long for former Utah Jazz guard Raul Neto to find a new home.

The Brazilian floor general has agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to a Deseret News source, less than 48 hours after being waived by the Utah Jazz.

He will sign a one-year veteran’s minimum on July 6, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Neto, 27, spent four seasons in Utah, primarily as a spark off the bench, posting nightly averages of 4.8 points, 1.9 assists and 1.3 boards, while starting in 54 of his 199 career games.

“I think I’m at an age where I have the experience and my body’s still pretty good with all the injuries,” Neto told the Deseret News during a recent workout in Los Angeles. “I feel confident about my body and this is the season that I have to show everybody, and I have to show myself what I’m capable of.”