Someone you love has had an abortion or will need an abortion. The reasons for their abortions are varied, as their life experiences are varied and their personal beliefs are varied. Abortion exists in every society. No state is or will be abortion free — in Utah, the only question is whether abortion will be safe or unsafe.

Sen. Dan McCay announced recently that he plans to run legislation to ban abortion in Utah, an effort backed by a coalition with extreme fringe views. This coalition calls for efforts to increase abortion stigma, misinformation and encourage protests at clinics. They also want Planned Parenthood to leave Utah entirely.

Both the motivation and impact of these plans are highly suspect. The truth is, in Utah, as well as nationally, abortions are already at an all-time low. We need the majority of people in this state who fall somewhere on the spectrum when it comes to their personal values regarding abortion to speak out and provide voices for the most vulnerable people in our communities.

An abortion ban will not stop people from having abortions, but it will greatly hinder their ability to receive safe and comprehensive medical care. The coalition’s proposed legislative actions will harm residents in Utah and increase the risk of unsafe abortion and inequitable access to health care.

Planned Parenthood is a critical provider of health care, especially in states with limited safety-net systems like Utah. If Planned Parenthood is run out of the state, there will be unintended consequences for thousands of Utahns, who will go without essential health care services. Eliminating Planned Parenthood would also reduce access to contraceptive services, which will result in more unintended pregnancies and likely increase the number of adverse health outcomes for mothers and children.

These are exactly the kinds of outcomes you see in states that have reduced access to abortion care. Without Planned Parenthood, community health centers would have to shoulder the burden of family planning care, which will have a reverberating impact across the state.

Planned Parenthood clinics in Utah currently provide health care services to over 47,000 individuals and have been doing so since 1970. Without Planned Parenthood, Utah community health centers would need to expand their family planning care by over 3 times (and up to 20-fold in some rural areas.) Community health centers don’t have the capacity to pick up that patient volume. In short, reproductive health services across the state will be put under strain should Planned Parenthood be forced to leave.

Individuals who find themselves pregnant should be able to decide to receive the care they (and their doctors) deem necessary. This should include high-quality prenatal care and affordable childcare if they intend to carry a pregnancy to term, as well as abortion care in a safe and destigmatized environment. Sen. McCay’s proposed legislation will only ban safe abortions for the most marginalized individuals. Perhaps you and your loved one would be able to travel out of Utah to get necessary care, but this is not true for the majority of women and families in our state. This kind of approach does not value human life — instead, it removes agency and dehumanizes Utahns making complex personal decisions.