SALT LAKE CITY — California Sen. Kamala Harris, who's surging in the polls after a strong performance in her first Democratic presidential debate, is coming to Utah on July 17.

Harris is scheduled to participate in a previously scheduled panel discussion at the "Taking Up Space" luncheon at the Wave, a coworking space for women in downtown Salt Lake City, and later host a campaign fundraiser at the same venue.

"When they reached out to her, she thought that was a great idea. Women have value. If you look at her platform, she says that over and over," said Adrian Hebdon, a Salt Lake City-based member of the campaign's national finance committee.

Hebdon said Harris is "simply coming to speak as an expert on the issue."

The panel will also feature Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera; state Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City; Sundance chief financial officer and managing director Betsy Wallace; Adobe board member Laura Desmond; and activist Susi Feltch-Malohifo'ou.

Tickets are $85, or $35 for members, and can be purchased by calling or visiting the Wave. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, according to the Wave's Facebook page.

The evening fundraiser for Harris' presidential bid will also be held at the Wave, Hebdon said, and tickets will be priced at $200 apiece and available through the campaign's website.

He said it's too soon to say if Harris will hold a campaign rally or any other events while she is in Utah.

Harris jumped in the polls after challenging Democratic frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden, on his opposition decades ago to forced busing to integrate schools during last week's first presidential debates.

Julian Castro, the U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary under President Barack Obama, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warrenhave both made appearances in Utah already.

Because Utah is holding its presidential primary election next year along with other states on Super Tuesday, March 3, many candidates are expected to make campaign stops here.

Although Utah has not voted for a Democrat for president since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, Trump did end up winning the state with just over 45 percent of the vote, his lowest margin of victory nationwide.

In the 2016 election, Utah Republicans and Democrats held presidential preference elections during their party caucuses in March. That election saw visits from nearly all of the top candidates from both parties.