An American president in North Korea. There is no better place to learn about the Trump presidency.

There is very strong political dogma. The way to do things. The way not to do things. These are absolutes. They are supposed to keep the peace and let people be happy and prosperous.

And how has that been working out?

Donald Trump decided dogma was not working and decided to go for something different, to try it his way. I agree with President Obama's statement that the worst problem facing a Trump presidency is North Korea.

The headwinds are strong. Advisers, critics, many Korea War vets. The families of those that died in Korea. President Trump decided to not let the normal "showstoppers" block his work on peace.

The Otto Warmbier situation was a particular problem. President Trump gave Kim a radical "pass" despite the serious problems.

The current political season is just making things worse. While President Trump was overseas he was not only attacked by 20 Democrat presidential candidates and most of the press, but even President Carter piled on, saying an investigation would show that Trump really didn't win, making his presidency invalid. This happened while he dealt with the G20, China, Russia, South Korea and North Korea.

Not ignorantly ignoring the opposition, but purposefully ignoring distractions. Working to keep nukes from flying.

When will we work together for the good of America and the whole world?

Warren Zeigler

Salt Lake City