SALT LAKE CITY — As a little girl, Angelica Diaz said she never dreamed of making it to America.

On Wednesday, however, Diaz was one of 126 applicants in Utah who took the oath of allegiance to become the newest citizens of the United States of America — one day ahead of the entire country celebrating its independence.

"It's an impossible dream come true," the Mexico native said during the naturalization ceremony that took place at the Jeanné Wagner Theatre at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. It is one of 110 ceremonies that will take place across the U.S. in the days surrounding the Fourth of July holiday.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News The oath of allegiance is administered to 126 new U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

"I won't take this for granted," Diaz said.

Her sentiment was shared by at least a dozen others who spoke on Wednesday, each expressing a newfound pride to belong to "the greatest country in the world," she said, though, many of them endured much trial and sacrifice to get to this moment.

Grace Lin Brooks' road was not easy. Her mother sold everything they had, including their small home, to leave Tianjin, China, and come to America for a community college education, which her mother believed would foster opportunity, she said.

They were very poor in both places.

Now, Brooks is married and is working toward a software development degree and hopes to someday attend Yale University and use her knowledge to "make a difference in the world, to make this a better place," she said, adding that "you only have one life."

"I really understand what freedom means now," Brooks said. "Even if you don't have anything, in this country, you can work hard and make anything possible. You can make any dream come true."

U.S. District Court Judge Dustin B. Pead awarded citizenship to the 126 people hailing from 44 countries in Utah, as directed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The new citizens are among nearly 7,500 who are taking the oath across the nation this week.

"Being a citizen means profound things," Pead said.

He said Americans have the right to voice their opinions, to work where they want to work and live where they want to live, as well as to read, listen, speak and believe anything that they want.

"You are free to follow your own path, wherever that may be," he said, encouraging each new citizen to thoughtfully and responsibly participate in democracy. "Citizenship is not a spectator sport. Our constitution requires engagement."

Steve Griffin, Deseret News New U.S. citizen Tagreed Altaee, center top, from Iraq, is photographed with family following a naturalization ceremony at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Naturalization ceremonies, Pead said, are "one of our country's greatest practices — welcoming people from all over the world to become citizens."

Javier Romo said he and his wife, Edith Romo, are "so excited to belong and to keep going and contributing to this great nation."

"I had a dream and the dream came true today," Keith Yu, who came to America years ago from Taiwan, said through tears. He said his parents did not approve of his move to America, but he wanted the opportunity to choose his own profession.

"This country supports your dreams," Yu said.

It was a momentous occasion for those newly sworn as citizens, as was evidenced in the unity most felt and portrayed as they moved about the auditorium following the life-changing ceremony. Many, who are already citizens, were also moved to celebrate.

"I feel like a new person," said José Ortega, who was wearing red, white and blue and posing for pictures with a huge smile and an American flag. He said he did it for his family.

"I feel American now," he said, adding that he intends to officially change his name to "Joe."

"I'm American," Ortega said. "I'm an American."