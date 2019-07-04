Just for today I will turn off the news and celebrate the land of the free.

Just for today I will be happy despite all those who tell me how miserable I should be.

Just for today I will block out the calls of hate to divide us as a nation.

Just for today I will remember my family and the freedoms we all enjoy.

Just for today I will remember all the sacrifices made for me so I can know peace.

Just for today I will be a patriot and reverently cover my heart as I see Old Glory raised.

Just for today I will say the Pledge of Allegiance and remember the words “In God We Trust.”

Just for today I will wear red, white and blue and have a barbecue with family and friends.

Just for today I will go to a parade or go to a county fair and I will wave the flag.

Just for today I will be a citizen first, I am a part of the fabric of this nation.

Just for today I will go to see fireworks and say ooh and ahh with my kids.

Just for today I will pray for this land that I love and I will see the good in this land.

Just for today I will be part of the United States of America.

Dean Angelbuer

Bountiful