Today, Americans will hear countless references to the Declaration of Independence. And rightly so — it is the Fourth of July, after all, and this declarative document galvanized a people and fueled a historic movement toward liberty and freedom. Such a declaration of God-given, rather than government-granted, rights was powerful and important. More importantly, it's what doesn’t need to be declared that makes America a beacon of hope and a true leader among freedom-loving people the world over.

The mantra, “If you have to declare it — you aren’t it” is true for individual leaders as well as nations. If a person has to declare that they are the bold, brash leader, they really are not the leader. Leaders who declare by their actions who they are and what they believe are more likely to be believed than those who have to try to convince you who they are and what they believe. Quiet confidence is the ultimate sign of both wisdom and strength.

Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz was famous for emphasizing this kind of quiet, non-declarative leadership with his players. When players got to the end zone and scored a touchdown, he told them to act like they had been there before. When players made a great tackle or catch, he told them to not beat their chest but act like they expected that result.

What does that have to do with the celebrations today? Everything. Americans do not need to declare greatness to the world. They just need live the principles of liberty and freedom.

" Americans do not need to declare greatness to the world. They just need live the principles of liberty and freedom. "

America doesn’t need to declare its might or strength by parading tanks or brandishing military hardware on the national mall. America’s strength is not found in the fact that the nation has developed such weapons; it's in the exercise of restraint as to when they are deployed.

Some say this is just another way to honor America’s men and women in uniform. Those who defend freedom should be celebrated any and every day of the week. Service women and men are to be celebrated for their quiet confidence, for the way they carry out their duty and defend freedom without bombast, hype or declaration. They simply know the principles they represent bless all who live in their country. Teddy Roosevelt was right that to “Speak softly and carry a big stick” is the ultimate strength.

Hope for America has nothing to do with which politician is declaring they are the leader, which political party controls the Congress, who sits on the Supreme Court or who occupies the Oval Office. It has everything to do with who sits in the living rooms, classrooms, waiting rooms and community meeting rooms of the country.

The magic of America is not housed in the halls of Congress, memorialized in a majestic monument, displayed in military might or stored in a secure vault. The magic of America is found within ordinary people who do extraordinary things each day — the neighbor helping a neighbor in need, the teacher staying late to help a struggling student, the friend intently listening to a tale of heartbreak, the professional providing free service to solve a problem, the child standing up to a bully for a classmate. These heroic citizens are the threads that weave strong neighborhoods and vibrant communities.

America is great, not by what it declares, but by what each American does.