The trade that will see Mike Conley end up with the Utah Jazz and Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder, Grayson Allen and draft picks with the Memphis Grizzlies can’t be officially completed until July 6, but Korver will reportedly again be moved right after that.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that once the Jazz-Grizzlies deal goes through, Memphis will trade Korver and Jevon Carter to the Phoenix Suns for 2017 lottery pick Josh Jackson, DeAnthony Melton and two second-round picks.

The Grizzlies are trading Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter to the Suns for DeAnthony Melton, Josh Jackson 2020 second-round pick and 2021 conditional second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2019

Wojnarowski reported that the Suns will then buy Korver out, with the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks expected to be the teams in line for his services.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported that the deal will give Phoenix the necessary cap space to sign former Jazzman Ricky Rubio to a reported 3-year, $51 million contract.

Depending on the timing of the Rubio signing and the trades, he and Korver will likely officially be teammates again on the Suns for a short time.

Carter is currently in Salt Lake City as part of the Grizzlies’ summer league team.