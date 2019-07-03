SALT LAKE CITY — This year’s Fourth of July celebration in Washington, D.C., will be replete with U.S. Navy Blue Angels, an extended fireworks show, President Donald Trump, and tanks.

President Trump’s decision to participate in this year’s Fourth of July celebration in the nation's capitol was already unprecedented, according to the Washington Post. Critics of President Trump’s decision to speak at the Lincoln Memorial were further angered when he announced that military tanks would be brought into the city.

The inclusion of tanks invoked uncomfortable comparisons to countries who do not share the values of the United States, the Guardian reported. “This photo reminds of parades I used to attend in the Soviet Union. Not the right look for the 4th,” Michael McFaul, ambassador to Russia under the Obama administration, tweeted.

Karen Tumulty, a Washington Post columnist, voiced a similar sentiment in the Sun Sentinel, writing, “More unsettling is the president's plan to have tanks in the streets — a dark and ominous image we normally associate with times of national emergency, or martial displays in authoritarian states such as Russia, North Korea and China.”

However, as the Washington Post pointed out, this isn’t the first time tanks have made an appearance in the nation’s capital. After World War I, they frequently appeared in yearly “Army Day” parades. As recently as 1991, tanks rolled through the streets in celebration of the end of the war in Iraq, according to the Post.

Andrew Harnik, Associated Press An Allied Party Rental truck is parked next to one of two Bradley Fighting Vehicles nearby the Lincoln Memorial for President Donald Trump's 'Salute to America' event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with "Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!" for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

There were also fears that the 60-ton tanks could sink into the ground or damage roads, according to the Wall Street Journal. The article pointed out that the military usually has “to pay local governments for damage done by the move” and quoted one official who described the damage as “potholes on steroids.” Whether or not D.C. will pay for any damage that might happen is a point of contention, but the City Council already expressed its thoughts with a simple tweet, “Tanks, but no tanks.”

The Trump administration has framed the event as a way to honor U.S. armed forces. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt was enthusiastic about the celebration, saying, "This is going to be a fantastic Fourth of July with increased access across the National Mall for the public to enjoy music, flyovers, a spectacular fireworks display, and an address by our Commander-in-Chief,” according to a press release.

Trump told reporters, "I hope a lot of people come, and it’s going to be about this country and it’s a salute to America and I’m going to be here and I’m going to say a few words,” according to Politico.

The tanks are just one aspect of “Salute to America,” the name of President Trump's event, which has angered the public. Some worry that a holiday which has remained aloof of political skirmishes and maintained its focus on the loftiest principles laid out by the founding fathers is suffering a rebranding for the worse.

“It’s all phony branding, no history,” wrote Tim Miller, communications director for Jeb Bush and RNC spokesman, in The Bulwark. “Nothing from the promotion of this event, nor from President Trump’s rhetoric, has given us the slightest reason to believe that he intends for this celebration to honor the founding principles.”

Andrew Harnik, Associated Press Two Bradley Fighting Vehicles are parked nearby the Lincoln Memorial for President Donald Trump's 'Salute to America' event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with "Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!" for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

People have voiced concerns that President Trump’s speech will turn to partisan rancor, possibly doubling as a campaign event. “Critics of the president say his involvement amounts to a partisan hijacking of the Fourth of July event for his own political purposes,” according to the New York Times.

CNN reported that some were worried that the event “with its massive VIP section and tickets for political donors, has the sheen of a partisan affair. There will be 15,000 general assembly tickets available for Trump's July 4 celebration and a total of 500 VIP tickets, according to a person involved with the event.”

The Los Angeles Times published an opinion piece begging Trump to “watch his tongue” and not turn the event into a political rally.

While the event may break Independence Day tradition, one veteran expressed thanks for the celebration on Fox News. Sgt. Leroy Petry, a medal of honor recipient, told Fox, “Our president is doing this to recognize the sacrifices of many service members and military that are serving today and their families.” He did not see the extra costs incurred by the celebration as an issue.

Although city officials may not have wanted to the tanks, there isn’t much they can do about it now. D.C. residents have already started tweeting pictures of tanks in the city, according to Slate. Where the tanks will actually be placed on the day of celebration still hasn’t been decided. The Lincoln Memorial, where President Trump will speak, may not be able to hold the weight of the armored vehicles.

Jeff Greenfield of Politico pointed out that although there may be reason to worry about the Fourth of July, political parties have used the event as a way to garner support since the 1700s. Greenfield concluded that if all that comes of tomorrow’s festivities is a political speech, he’ll be grateful.