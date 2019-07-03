SALT LAKE CITY — Fourth of July is upon us, which means fun for the whole family all around the state of Utah. Watch quartets and choruses sing for the gold at the International Barbershop Contests. “Cries of Freedom, The Musical” plays at the SCERA Center for the Arts in celebration of the holiday. Additionally, read on for various Fourth of July festivals and fireworks. (And here’s a full list of Fourth of July events in Utah.)

Barbershop Harmony Society International Convention

The 81st annual International Barbershop Contests and Convention convenes in Salt Lake this weekend with four quartet and chorus contests. Elite barbershop quartets vie for gold medals and the best barbershop choruses in the world showcase their best costumes, dancing and songs. July 3, 5 p.m.; July 4, 10:45 a.m.; July 5, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.; July 6, 5 p.m.; Conference Center, Temple Square, free, ticket required (barbershop.org/utah).

Fourth of July celebration at the Gateway

Celebrate the Fourth on the Gateway plaza with American food from Gateway restaurants and food trucks along with craft beer and cocktails. Two stages feature local bands and DJs as well as contests throughout the day. Enjoy karaoke, yard games, face painting and wall art with the whole family. July 4, 4 p.m., the Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, free (shopthegateway.com).

‘Cries of Freedom, The Musical’

This annual show, which will be indoors this year, tells the story of freedom-seeking people from across history. At the end of the show, cast members share their gratitude for members of the military. July 4, 5 and 6, 4 and 7 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State St., Orem (criesoffreedom.com/).

Fun run, breakfast, flag ceremony and parade

Head to South Salt Lake for all-day Fourth of July festivities. Start the day off with a 5K fun run at Fitts Park before snagging some pancakes and watching the parade. In the afternoon, the festival features bounce houses, train rides, music and food as well as live performances. July 4, 7:30 a.m., fun run; 8:30 a.m., breakfast; 9:30 a.m., parade; 11 a.m., festivities, Fitts Park, 3050 S. 500 East, South Salt Lake, $5 registration for the 5K, $3 ticket for the pancake breakfast (801-483-6076, southsaltlakecity.com).

Freedom Festival in Provo

If you’re a little farther south, celebrate the Fourth of July at Provo’s Freedom Festival. The day kicks off with a 5K freedom run at Kiwanis Park. Set up your camp chair to watch the marching bands and local floats parade through the city later in the morning. Finally, catch Keith Urban headlining Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The concert ends in a spectacular fireworks display. July 4, 7 a.m., Freedom Run at Kiwanis Park; 9 a.m., parade along University Avenue and Center Street; 8 p.m., Stadium of Fire with Keith Urban, LaVell Edwards Stadium, 1700 N. Canyon Rd., Provo, $17-$35 for the 5k, $35-$250 for Stadium of Fire (freedomfestival.org).