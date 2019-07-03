SALT LAKE CITY — Meghan McCain may be leaving “The View,” according to a new report from The Daily Beast.

McCain, the daughter of late Arizona Sen. John McCain, is reportedly considering leaving the ABC talk show and not accepting ABC’s offer for her to return in the fall, The Daily Beast reports.

“If this came to pass, it would be after two testy years of strident on-camera battles with her liberal-Democrat fellow panelists, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, and damaging leaks concerning her allegedly abusive and boorish backstage behavior,” according to The Daily Beast.

Unnamed sources told The Daily Beast that McCain is feeling “emotionally drained, angry, and isolated” on the show.

One source said McCain is “feeling like a caged animal” due to the negative media attention she receives. One source told The Daily Beast that she feels “so exhausted and defeated, too.”

“It’s getting to the point where it’s not worth the emotional toll every week,” one unnamed source, referred to as a “McCain pal,” told The Daily Beast. “If she doesn’t stay at ‘The View,’ she will find other work.”

Yes, but: An ABC spokesperson told Mediaite that all “View” hosts are expected back next year. “The co-hosts and 'The View' have had an incredible season and we expect them all back for an epic year ahead,” the spokesperson said.

"The View" executive producer Hilary Estey McLoughlin said she believes McCain is happy on the program too, according to Mediaite.