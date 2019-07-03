SALT LAKE CITY — Disney’s new “The Lion King” remake is still a few weeks away, but a new featurette offers a taste at “Hakuna Matata.”

According to Paste, the new behind-the-scenes clip — which is available via YouTube — mostly features the film’s director, Jon Favreau, and its cast, like comedian Keegan-Michael Key, discussing the impact the original film has had over the years.

“The reason the Lion King has endured is because the inspiration that we’re getting from it is universal,” says Key, who plays Kamari, one of Scar’s (Chiwetel Ejiofor) hyenas.

The featurette closes out with a few seconds of Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen singing “Hakuna Matata” as Simba, Timon and Pumbaa, respectively. The original version features vocals from Nathan Lane as Timon and Ernie Sabella alongside Joseph Williams as Simba.

Popusugar notes that Favreau says the film aims to appeal to people’s memories of the original animated movie’s imagery and music, which was composed by Elton John and Tim Rice.

"I think when you can capture the spirit but show them something new and surprising, it’s one of the best combos,” Favreau said.

Hans Zimmer also returns to score the film, and Pharrell Williams contributed as a producer for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?,” “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” and “Hakuna Matata,” Vulture reports.

The movie’s full soundtrack will release on July 18 alongside the film and will feature 14 tracks, which include a mix of songs from the movie and orchestral arrangements. Vulture also notes track 14 on the soundtrack is currently listed as “TBA,” so it’s possible that Disney could be waiting to announce a new song or a surprise collaborator.

“The Lion King” stars Key, Glover, Eichner and Rogen as well as Beyoncé, Ejiofor and John Oliver — most of whom lend their singing voices to the film.