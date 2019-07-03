SALT LAKE CITY — Sorry, “Avengers: Endgame” fans — “Avatar’s” throne at the top of the worldwide box office is safe for now.

According to the Verge, Marvel’s massive team-up film — which hit theaters last April — failed to exceed “Avatar’s” $2.78 billion box office revenue. Instead, “Endgame” is sitting at $2.76 billion, falling short by about $18 million.

Even after a re-release last weekend — which James Cameron’s space epic also took advantage of — the buzz wasn’t enough to give “Endgame” more than a $7.8 million boost at the box office worldwide.

I previously wrote for Deseret News that “Endgame’s” re-release would include an introduction from director Anthony Russo, a deleted scene, a tribute to Stan Lee and a preview of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which is out now in theaters and will likely draw Marvel fans away from “Endgame.”

Deadlinealso reports the film would likely need another rerelease later on to beat “Avatar,” since China has a 30-day policy for films from the United States. While extensions are possible, “Endgame” didn’t receive one.

Additionally, records held by “Avatar” across Europe (over $150 million in countries like France and Germany) held strong against the Marvel movie.

However, Deseret News notes that “Endgame” beat “Avatar’s” original theatrical run at the box office. However, according to Box Office Mojo, “Avatar” ran in theaters for 34 weeks — 22 if you subtract the special edition re-release in 2010 — which exceeds “Endgame’s” current ten weeks.

To be fair, both blockbusters exceed the average time a movie spends in theaters, which CNBC reports is about four weeks. Other movies aren’t as lucky, and only get about 14 days in wide release.