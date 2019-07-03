SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump will host a July 4 celebration that will include, you guessed it, military tanks. The festivities will include a military parade and planes flying over Washington, D.C.

The event will include Navy F-35 and F-18 fighter jets, the Navy Blue Angels aerial acrobatics team, Army and Coast Guard helicopters and Marine V-22 Ospreys, according to the Associated Press.

"Big 4th of July in D.C. 'Salute to America.'" Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning. "The Pentagon & our great Military Leaders are thrilled to be doing this & showing to the American people, among other things, the strongest and most advanced Military anywhere in the World. Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!"

The National Park Service will reportedly fund the festivities with $2.5 million in park fees, which were meant to help with the maintenance of the country’s national parks, according to The Washington Post.

There has been a lot of discussion recently about Trump wanting to bring military tanks to the nation’s capital as well.

And, well, they’re here.

We’ve collected a number of photos from the Associated Press that show the military tanks hitting Washington, D.C.

Andrew Harnik, Associated Press A woman walks along the columns of the Lincoln Memorial as one of two Bradley Fighting Vehicles is parked nearby for President Donald Trump's 'Salute to America' event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Washington. Trump is promising military tanks along with "Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!" for the Fourth of July.

