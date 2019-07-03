WEST JORDAN — A West Jordan motorcycle officer was injured Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle.

The crash occurred near 9000 South and Bangerter Highway.

Two officers on motorcycles were traveling east on 9000 South and were lane filtering at the intersection when one of the officers was hit by a sport utility vehicle about 11:30 a.m., police said.

The officer was reported to be in fair condition.

Multiple officers responded to the scene after the incident was reported as an "officer down."

More information will be posted as it becomes available.