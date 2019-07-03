SALT LAKE CITY — “Stranger Things” may turn the “Fortnite” world … upside down.

What’s going on: Small “Stranger Things” Easter eggs have started popping up throughout the “Fortnite” map just days before “Stranger Things” releases its third season on Netflix (the season drops tonight at midnight), according to Engadget.

Specifically, you can find one of these Easter eggs at Mega Mall, where there are floating spores and a “Stranger Things” gate attached to the wall. You can’t walk into the Upside Down — the alternate version of reality seen in the show — but it will bring you to another side of the mall.

More clues: “Fortnite” has listed a Scoops Ahoy store at the Mega Mall for a few months now, which is the same name as the store where fan-favorite Steve Harrington works as seen in an early season 3 teaserfor “Stranger Things,” according to Engadget.

Remember: “Fortnite” has long collaborated with new games and products in what are really just PR stunts and product placement — something that’s also happening in “Stranger Things” this season with the New Coke storyline, according to Vox.

More recently, “Fortnite” collaborated with the release of “John Wick 3” to drop “John Wick”-themed character skins and a limited-time game mode associated with the character, according to The Verge