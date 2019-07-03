SALT LAKE CITY — The Vatican plans to open two tombs as a measure to solve a 36-year-old case surrounding a missing teenager, CNN reports.

What happened: On Tuesday, Gian Piero Milano, the Vatican’s Promoter of Justice, approved the two exhumations after the missing teenager’s family filed a petition since they believe the teen’s body is somewhere in the Teutonic Cemetery in Vatican City.

The tombs will be opened on July 11.

Context: The missing teenager is Emanuela Orlandi, who was 15 when she disappeared in the summer of 1983. Orlandi — who is the daughter of “a prominent employee of the Institute for the Works of Religion,” according to CNN — was last seen at the Sant’Apollinare basilica in Rome for a music lesson.

Orlandi’s family still lives within the Vatican's walls and has been pushing for the Vatican to act and find the missing Emanuela for the last three decades, according to CNN.

Flashback: Last summer, the family’s lawyer got an anonymous tip that suggested the family should “seek where the angel indicates,” according to ANSA, an Italian news agency. Another translation reads, "Look where the angel is pointing," according to America magazine.

In something akin to “The Da Vinci Code,” the clue, which came with a photo of an angel sculpture, led the family to the Teutonic cemetery where there is an angel pointing, CNN reports.

First steps: Opening the tombs will only help the Vatican court determine if the missing teenager is within the Vatican. The case is under the jurisdiction of the Italian authorities, with whom they will need to work in order to solve the case.

Alessandro Gisotti, interim director of the Vatican Press Office, reportedly said that the Vatican will catalog the tombs before any DNA tests are conducted on the remains in the tombs, according to America magazine.