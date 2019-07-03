Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Salt Lake City Fire Capt. Adam Archuleta uses a thermal imaging camera to measure the heat from a sparkler held by Capt. Ginger Barraclogh during a Fourth of July fireworks demonstration at Fire Station No. 10 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. According to National Fire Protection Association, hospital emergency rooms in the U.S. treated an estimated 12,900 people for fireworks related injuries in 2017. Of those injuries, 54% were to the extremities and 36% were to the head. Children younger than 15 years of age accounted for more than one-third (36%) of the injuries.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, hospital emergency rooms in the U.S. treated an estimated 12,900 people for fireworks related injuries in 2017. Of those injuries, 54% were to the extremities and 36% were to the head. Children younger than 15 years of age accounted for more than one-third (36%) of the injuries.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Safe toys are displayed as an alternative to sparklers during a Fourth of July fireworks demonstration at Fire Station No. 10 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. According to National Fire Protection Association, hospital emergency rooms in the U.S. treated an estimated 12,900 people for fireworks related injuries in 2017. Of those injuries, 54% were to the extremities and 36% were to the head. Children younger than 15 years of age accounted for more than one-third (36%) of the injuries.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
A thermal imaging camera measures the heat from a sparkler during a Fourth of July fireworks demonstration at Fire Station No. 10 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. According to National Fire Protection Association, hospital emergency rooms in the U.S. treated an estimated 12,900 people for fireworks related injuries in 2017. Of those injuries, 54% were to the extremities and 36% were to the head. Children younger than 15 years of age accounted for more than one-third (36%) of the injuries.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Salt Lake City Fire Capt. Adam Archuleta uses a thermal imaging camera to measure the heat from a sparkler during a Fourth of July fireworks demonstration at Fire Station No. 10 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. According to National Fire Protection Association, hospital emergency rooms in the U.S. treated an estimated 12,900 people for fireworks related injuries in 2017. Of those injuries, 54% were to the extremities and 36% were to the head. Children younger than 15 years of age accounted for more than one-third (36%) of the injuries.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
A thermal imaging camera is used to measure the heat of a sparkler during a Fourth of July fireworks demonstration at Fire Station No. 10 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. According to National Fire Protection Association, hospital emergency rooms in the U.S. treated an estimated 12,900 people for fireworks related injuries in 2017. Of those injuries, 54% were to the extremities and 36% were to the head. Children younger than 15 years of age accounted for more than one-third (36%) of the injuries.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Annette Newman, of the University of Utah Health Burn Center, Salt Lake City Fire Capt. Adam Archuleta and Brad Wiggins, of the U. Burn Center, discuss the dangers of sparklers and fireworks at Fire Station No. 10 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. According to National Fire Protection Association, hospital emergency rooms in the U.S. treated an estimated 12,900 people for fireworks related injuries in 2017. Of those injuries, 54% were to the extremities and 36% were to the head. Children younger than 15 years of age accounted for more than one-third (36%) of the injuries.