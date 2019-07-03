Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Annette Newman, of the University of Utah Health Burn Center, Salt Lake City Fire Capt. Adam Archuleta and Brad Wiggins, of the U. Burn Center, discuss the dangers of sparklers and fireworks at Fire Station No. 10 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. According to National Fire Protection Association, hospital emergency rooms in the U.S. treated an estimated 12,900 people for fireworks related injuries in 2017. Of those injuries, 54% were to the extremities and 36% were to the head. Children younger than 15 years of age accounted for more than one-third (36%) of the injuries.