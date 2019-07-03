SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 3.
Did U.S. money pay for torture, killings and rape? Utah Rep. Rob Bishop wants to know.
Salt Lake D.A. gets extension to file charges against suspect in Mackenzie Lueck's death.
Father of teen who fatally overdosed on 'pink' opioid sues Park City police, school district.
Report: Utah Jazz agree to one-year deal with free agent guard Emmanuel Mudiay.
Josh Terry: Does 'Forrest Gump' hold up 25 years later? I watched it to find out.
NBA veteran Darren Collison is stepping away from basketball to focus on his faith. Is there precedent for his decision?
A look at our politics coverage:
- Utah Democrats, Republicans readying for 2020 under new leadership
- Utah Sen. Mitt Romney criticizes Trump for defending Saudi prince accused in journalist's death
- Romney just got a primer on international religious freedom from Ambassador Sam Brownback
- In our opinion: After the first Democratic debates, here's what to look for
- Conservative senator blocks Mike Lee-Kamala Harris immigration reform bill
A look at our most-popular stories:Comment on this story
- Utahn accused in 'sextortion' of over 50 teens, charges say
- Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell sees this offseason as summer of separation entering Year 3
- What does Trump setting foot in North Korea mean? BYU expert on Korea explains
- NBA Summer League watch: Former BYU stars Fredette, Eric Mika face each other
- Man faces arson charge in Utah church fire
News from the U.S. and world:
- 'Help': Photos show hundreds of migrants squashed into cells, appealing for assistance (Julia Ainsley and Annie Rose Ramos, NBC News)
- Park Service to divert $2.5 million for Trump's July 4 event: report (John Bowden, The Hill)
- Trump administration not adding citizenship question to census (Kathryn Watson, CBS News)
- Hong Kong protests: What graffiti in the parliament conveys (Fox News)
- Andy, Serena pair for Wimbledon mixed doubles (D’Arcy Maine)