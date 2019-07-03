SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed and another was hospitalized in serious condition in a double stabbing at a convenience store early Wednesday.

The incident happened at Maverik, 1270 S. Main, about 3:30 a.m. The victims are both store employees, according to police.

Salt Lake police detective Michael Ruff said two people were taken into custody and investigators continued to look for an unknown number of others Wednesday. Ruff said the incident appeared to start as an altercation but he did not know what it was about.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.