SALT LAKE CITY — The Los Angeles Angels played their first game since the tragic death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who pitched for the Orem Owlz and Salt Lake Bees, at 27 years old. The Angels played the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night at Globe Life Park with heavy hearts.

Before the game, Angels manager Brad Ausmus broke down in tears in a pregame press conference remembering Skaggs, who was full of life, a team leader and the clubhouse DJ.

.@Angels manager Brad Ausmus breaks down in tears while discussing the team's response to Tyler Skaggs' death https://t.co/9XpkwF8B0q pic.twitter.com/PQsnP9GHKT — KTLA (@KTLA) July 2, 2019

Before the game, the Texas Rangers painted 45 — Skaggs' number — on the pitcher's mound.

There was also a moment of silence before the game in memory of Skaggs and Angels players carried his jersey out on to the field.

The Rangers did not play walk-up music when their batters came to the plate and the usual fireworks didn't go off when Texas homered.

The Angels won 9-4, and one of the most touching moments of the game came when Kole Calhoun homered and pointed to the sky in honor of Skaggs.

Kole Calhoun homered. As he touched home plate, he pointed up to the sky.



A crowd of teammates greeted him at the dugout, including Mike Trout at the top step. The two embraced. pic.twitter.com/mCpjHCC9Cu — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 3, 2019

Following the win, the players embraced each other.

Every Angels player came into the postgame press conference and most shared their thoughts and memories of Skaggs, through tears.

Forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ic7FPPaQR2 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 3, 2019

