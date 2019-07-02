SALT LAKE CITY — Ahead of the Utah Jazz’s Salt Lake City Summer League tipoff on Tuesday evening, news of another free agent acquisition broke before a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A couple of hours after agreeing to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Jeff Green, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also broke the news of Utah agreeing to a one-year deal with former New York Knicks guard Emmanuel Mudiay.

Terms of the deal weren’t immediately disclosed.

Mudiay, 23, averaged a career-best 14.8 points on 44.6 percent shooting for the Knicks last season. He was the seventh overall pick by the Denver Nuggets in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Mudiay's agent, BJ Armstrong, believes Utah is a good fit to develop under Jazz coach Quin Snyder and his coaching staff, per ESPN, while also addressing its point guard depth after waiving Raul Neto.