SALT LAKE CITY — It's the end of an era in Utah.

After 8½ years with the Jazz, forward Derrick Favors — the longest-tenured player on the team — was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans by the Jazz so Utah could make salary cap room after acquiring Indiana's Bojan Bogdanovic.

On Tuesday, Favors expressed his appreciation to the franchise on Instagram.

"It’s been an amazing 8 1/2 years in Utah, Thank you to the Utah Jazz organization, the coaching staff & my teammates for everything! I’m going to cherish all the great experiences over the years as it helped make me the player I am. Thank you to the Jazz fans for all the love over the years. Your loyalty and passion for the game will stay with me forever!!! Thank you #jazznation!!! I’m excited to start a new chapter in my career as a New Orleans Pelican. I cannot wait to get to work and help lead our young core realize their full potential," Favors wrote.

