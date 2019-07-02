SALT LAKE CITY — Following the opening day of free agency on Sunday, the Utah Jazz front office still had a few things left to do.

After trading for Mike Conley and signing Bojan Bogdanovic and Ed Davis, a Deseret News source confirmed that the Jazz have now agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with former No. 5 overall pick Jeff Green on Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to break the deal.

Green, 32, averaged 12.3 points and 4.0 rebounds last season for the Washington Wizards while shooting 47.5 percent from the field.

The Georgetown product enters his 12th season in the league with a career average of 13.2 points, 4.5 boards and 1.6 assists.