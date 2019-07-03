Jay Evensen hits the nail on the head with his new prison criticism of June 23 ... but it's simply too little, too late.

With eight years in estimating and cost control, plus another 30 years managing projects for the DFCM and the University of Utah, as well as a private Sperry Univac building by the airport, I begged my legislator first, to not move the prison, and second, to not put it by the airport. He voted for it anyway.

I had several reasons for this, but the most pragmatic was I knew it simply wasn't going to be done for the price we were told as a public. Jay Evensen's article is the first I've heard that they are now planning to build the facilities for fewer prisoners than we had before. No surprise here.

What benefit is the public gaining, other than more construction polution at both sites? None. All we're going to see is more people, more prison problems, and higher taxes to benefit unwanted entrepreneurs and their political friends.

David North

West Jordan