On Tuesday, The Atlantic magazine writer McKay Coppins took aim at Democratic presidential hopefuls for employing the ultimate political evasion: calling for conversations.

It’s a hard play to miss. Questions on hot-button issues return with a heartfelt plea for a national conversation in lieu of a substantive plan. “In most cases,” writes Coppins, it “feels like a side step, a ruse.”

Mostly, that’s what it is. Far easier to dodge a question than navigate a half-baked answer and risk letting a bad line slip.

But the truth for Democratic candidates is many in the country have already engaged in those conversations and have answers at the ready; they’re just too stodgy for the average person to care.

Through most of the 20th century, a primary hub for this sort of wonky talk thrived in the world of think tanks. They produced thoughtful, empirical policy details at a quicker pace than their cousins in academia. Their locations in places of prestige, such as Washington, D.C., facilitated easy relationships with the politicians who would consume their work.

These have been engaging in tough talk for some time. Should the country pay reparations for slavery? There’s an argument for that. What would a universal paid family leave program look like in the U.S.? Here’s a 106-page report produced after months of collaboration between scholars and fellows. What’s more effective, cap-and-trade or a carbon tax? There’s an essay on that — a long one.

Does the public care? No, not usually.

The trouble is today is an age where logic and credibility cower to emotional leadership. A “post-truth” era is the wrong time to believe conversations will solve much unless the convener cares more for fact-finding and outcomes than fundraising and sound bites.

As a result, the life-sustaining blood of the policy world is beginning to drain. Think tanks are falling out of favor. According to The Economist, only 17% of respondents in Britain trusted what their think tanks had to say.

It’s a disturbing trend — researched policies fall second to social media blasts crafted around flimsy campaign promises. To get out of that rut, politicians must trust that voters both want and can understand the finer details, and voters must demand more from their future leaders than skimpy pledges.

By way of admission, we haven’t escaped this temptation. These pages from time to time plead with lawmakers to “have a serious discussion” or “set aside differences and talk” about generic principles.

But calling for conversations isn’t inherently a cop-out. Every policy decision started with two people talking, and the country certainly needs debates that end with tangible outcomes. “At their best,” says Coppins, “political leaders can direct public attention to issues that are genuinely under-explored.”

Such was the case when Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee started a conversation with Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris on doing away with antiquated immigration quotas. The bill now faces a long battle after being denied unanimous consent to come forward, but it nevertheless represents a concrete action amid a conversation on immigration that seems to run in circles.

More talk — and action — like that and everything from health care to gun policy will start to look more manageable. How to keep that up is the conversation worth having.