Senior Airman Siannie Concepcion closes the doors on a vehicle containing a transfer case with the remains of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Tuesday. Robbins, of Ogden, who was assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson, Colorado, died while supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. The U.S. Army said the 31-year-old died from noncombat injuries Sunday. His parents, Adrienne and Freeman Robbins, said Monday he was deployed in January — his third tour of duty — and was set to return to Utah any day. Robbins leaves behind a wife and an infant son.

