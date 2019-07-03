SALT LAKE CITY — The producer for “Fixer Upper” has decided to sell one of the biggest transformations in the show’s history.

Former “Fixer Upper” executive producer Michael Matsumoto and his family are selling their “Little Shack on the Prairie,” which Joanna Gaines once called the biggest challenges of her time on the show, according to Today.com.

On the show, the Gaineses took the run-down shack and turned it into a beautiful farmhouse for Matsumoto. The house was exclusively featured in the season 4 finale.

“It was built perfectly for us,” the father of four told Today.com. “Every play date we've ever had at our house, every parent has called it a kid’s paradise.” The house sits on over an acre of land, complete with a fun play structure, basketball court and rock climbing wall.

Matsumoto said that the family was unsure if they wanted to move from the home but they eventually decided to sell the property.

Price: The home, which has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, is currently on the market for $400,000.

Flashback: Back in December 2018, the house was added to Airbnb for $350 per night, according to a report from Country Living.