SALT LAKE CITY — The Hallmark Channel has rescheduled the release of one its newest films starring Tony nominee Laura Osnes.

“In the Key of Love” director Joe Ricci shared a post on Instagram this week that announced the Hallmark Channel film would be rescheduled to debut in August instead of on Monday, July 1.

Ricci said the film will debut on the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service instead of the traditional Hallmark Channel.

He said the movie’s debut will coincide with the debut of “When Hope Calls,” the spinoff of “When Calls the Heart.”

“So the #hearties will have to wait a little longer to see it!” the post read.

The TV film will co-star Osnes, a two-time Tony Award nominee, and Scott Michael Foster from “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," according to Playbill.