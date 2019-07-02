Screenshot
“In the Key of Love” director Joe Ricci said the film will debut on the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Hallmark Channel has rescheduled the release of one its newest films starring Tony nominee Laura Osnes.

“In the Key of Love” director Joe Ricci shared a post on Instagram this week that announced the Hallmark Channel film would be rescheduled to debut in August instead of on Monday, July 1.

Welll, this business is nothing if not exciting! @hallmarkchannel update. The movie I wrote with music by @jkfoldesi #inthekeyoflove will not be airing on Monday, July 1st. In a last minute decision, Hallmark decided to release it on their Hallmark Movies Now pay streaming service to premiere in August (no date yet) to coincide with @andreakbrooks new series #whenhopecalls. So the #hearties will have to wait a little longer to see it! I guess when @ashleyashleyash @emerlin789 @clare_niederpruem @maclainnelson @kevindudagram create such an amazing movie with @lauraosnes and @scottmfoster you just don't want to just give it away for free! More info when I get it! Thank you to everyone who worked so tirelessly to bring this movie to life.

Ricci said the film will debut on the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service instead of the traditional Hallmark Channel.

He said the movie’s debut will coincide with the debut of “When Hope Calls,” the spinoff of “When Calls the Heart.”

“So the #hearties will have to wait a little longer to see it!” the post read.

The TV film will co-star Osnes, a two-time Tony Award nominee, and Scott Michael Foster from “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," according to Playbill.

