Warning: This article contains some mild spoilers from “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Look out if you want to go in totally fresh.

No, really, last chance.

SALT LAKE CITY — As devastating and iconic as Thanos’ Snap was in “Avengers: Infinity War,” it turns out it’s not actually referred to as “The Snap.”

Instead, ComicBook.comreports that residents of the Marvel Cinematic Universe refers to the event of disappearing and reappearing five years later as “the Blip” — and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” introduces some logistics issues resulting from it.

In the movie, a video taken at Peter Parker’s high school show students vanishing into dust during a pep rally. Another video — taken five years later — shows those who had evaporated reappearing where they previously were.

As for people who may have ended up in mortal danger following the Blip, Entertainment Weekly reports that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Hulk arranged for everyone to return safely.

“We refer to the version of Hulk in Endgame as Smart Hulk. So, yes,” he said during a Reddit Ask Me Anything event.

In “Avengers: Endgame,” the Hulk uses time-displaced Infinity Stones to snap Thanos’ victims back into existence. While the immediate payoff is seeing fallen heroes reuniting for a common battle, “Far From Home” is more focused on showing what happened to average people.

CBR.com also notes that the Blip resulted in people being displaced from their lives after five years. For example, May Parker (Marisa Tomei) vanished in her apartment, which was later rented out to other tenants.

CinemaBlend also writes that using the word “Blip” could be a way to highlight the fact that overall Thanos’ actions are viewed as a minor inconvenience for those affected.