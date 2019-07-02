SALT LAKE CITY — The United States women’s soccer team prevailed over England on Tuesday with a 2-1 win in the World Cup semifinals.1 comment on this story
And the players certainly talked the talk.
Alex Morgan, upon scoring the game-winning goal for the Americans, pretended to sip the tea.
That’s right. Alex Morgan sipped the tea.
Piers Morgan didn’t love it.
But in the end, well:
But that wasn’t the only moment that had Twitter talking. Ellen White looked to have scored a goal (before it was called offside). And she, rather insultingly, made a pair of goggle eyes with her hands — a move that comes from USWNT star Megan Rapinoe.
And Twitter freaked out.