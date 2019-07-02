SALT LAKE CITY — The United States women’s soccer team prevailed over England on Tuesday with a 2-1 win in the World Cup semifinals.

And the players certainly talked the talk.

Alex Morgan, upon scoring the game-winning goal for the Americans, pretended to sip the tea.

That’s right. Alex Morgan sipped the tea.

.@alexmorgan13 giving me the strength to turn 30 — Angie Treasure (@snark_tank) July 2, 2019

Congratulations to new UK Prime Minister Alex Morgan! — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 2, 2019

DUMP A SCALDING HOT TEAPOT OF EARL GREY ALL OVER ME, ALEX MORGAN pic.twitter.com/gJDjF4LApA — amelia wedemeyer (@ameliadeew) July 2, 2019

Alex Morgan is cold-blooded. I love it. pic.twitter.com/827qepianc — Sam (@TheWindBlowsOut) July 2, 2019

Alex Morgan right meow. pic.twitter.com/K2vPgNspxV — Andrew Parker (@amparker1986) July 2, 2019

Piers Morgan didn’t love it.

Come on @Lionesses - make these cocky yanks choke on it. pic.twitter.com/lOybEhNRGT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

But in the end, well:

Alex Morgan is the new Queen of England after that tea celebrationpic.twitter.com/xxYxohBHK2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 2, 2019

But that wasn’t the only moment that had Twitter talking. Ellen White looked to have scored a goal (before it was called offside). And she, rather insultingly, made a pair of goggle eyes with her hands — a move that comes from USWNT star Megan Rapinoe.

And Twitter freaked out.

OH NOOOOO ... Ellen White didn’t just do the “Megan Goggles.” #FIFAWWC — Nathan Hiatt (@NATE_HIATT) July 2, 2019

MAYBE SHE CAN USE THE GOGGLES TO SEE HOW FAR OFFSIDES SHE WAS — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 2, 2019

NAH FAM IF SHE DOES THOSE GOGGLES ONE MORE TIME WE GOTTA RIOT — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) July 2, 2019

Hey remember England's latest crushing sports defeat, which happened because the refs looked thru goggles and saw England had cheated



Stick to monocles you nerds pic.twitter.com/V8nZ6F8rg9 — Sharks with rabies (@JasonKirkSBN) July 2, 2019

STOP STEALING THREE-GOGGLES YOU CHEATING REDCOATS — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) July 2, 2019