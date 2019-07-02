Francois MorI, Associated Press
United States' Alex Morgan, left, celebrates her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Related Links

SALT LAKE CITY — The United States women’s soccer team prevailed over England on Tuesday with a 2-1 win in the World Cup semifinals.

1 comment on this story

And the players certainly talked the talk.

Alex Morgan, upon scoring the game-winning goal for the Americans, pretended to sip the tea.

That’s right. Alex Morgan sipped the tea.

Piers Morgan didn’t love it.

But in the end, well:

But that wasn’t the only moment that had Twitter talking. Ellen White looked to have scored a goal (before it was called offside). And she, rather insultingly, made a pair of goggle eyes with her hands — a move that comes from USWNT star Megan Rapinoe.

And Twitter freaked out.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.