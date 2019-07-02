SALT LAKE CITY — Toms is releasing a new line of “Star Wars” shoes, but they’re a little bit cooler than you might expect.

According to ComicBook.com, the “Star Wars x Toms” line is currently available and is inspired by the original film trilogy. Sizes and styles for men, women and kids are all available via Toms’ website starting at $40.

Most of the shoe designs feature a sketchy, storyboard-inspired design and feature vehicles, characters and creatures from the movies like AT-ATs, Chewbacca and Ewoks. Another nice touch is the brand name appears on the shoes in Aurebesh, a fictional writing system from “Star Wars.”

WWD also reports the collection features three specific designs patterned after storyboards from “A New Hope,” “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.”

In an interview with StarWars.com, shoe designer Nathan Photavath said his team chose to focus on storyboards for each shoe design after touring Lucasfilm’s office and seeing original concept art for the series.

“Diving deeper into each film from the original trilogy, I thought about which landscapes and scenes really stood out as being iconic, and to top it off, these were almost like flashbacks of my earliest memories from the films,” Photavath said. “We wanted to merge the idea of where it all started in the first drop to build the foundation of the collection and partnership.”

In other shoe news, I previously wrote for Deseret News that Nike and Netflix partnered to release footwear and apparel inspired by “Stranger Things 3.” The two waves of designs feature a green, white and orange color scheme referencing Hawkins High School and a red, white and blue style celebrating the Fourth of July.