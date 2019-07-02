SALT LAKE CITY — Toxicology test results were still pending Tuesday on a man accused of causing a head-on crash on the Bangerter Highway last month, according to police.

On June 9, a 29-year-old man, who police say was driving recklessly and running red lights and had fled from police after an earlier incident, ran a red light at the intersection of 13400 South Bangerter and hit another car head-on. The man was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

As of Tuesday, the driver believed to have caused the crash had not been arrested. It was unknown if he had been released from the hospital.

According to a newly unsealed search warrant affidavit filed in 3rd District Court, the man was driving on a revoked license. And according to court records, he was convicted of DUI in 2018 and 2009. He was also convicted of aggravated assault in 2016.

Police noticed an open beer can in the center console when he was first pulled over for reckless driving, the warrant states. The man refused to turn off his car or get out and drove off, according to the warrant.

After the crash, Unified police found three additional beer cans and "an opened pint of vodka was located in a pocket on the back side the front passenger seat. Only a small amount of vodka remained in the bottle," the warrant states.

The Deseret News has opted not to name the man at this time.