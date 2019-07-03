SALT LAKE CITY — United Airlines flights just added a bunch more snacks to choose from.

United Airlines announced Monday that travelers will have a chance to choose between Byrd’s Maple Wafers, pretzels and a stroopwafel for all their domestic flights at any time of the day.

United previously only offered the stroopwafel on morning flights. Now, the stroopwafel and pretzels will be available all day while the maple wafers option will rotate with another snack.

Happy news today, @leepowellTV: The stroopwafel is now available as one of three complimentary snacks any time of day on all domestic flights! https://t.co/XeFKLz7RwW https://t.co/UQlknWOpxq pic.twitter.com/qMyLf9lVsV — United Airlines (@united) July 1, 2019

Why it matters: “The stroopwafel is a cult favorite for passengers. The airline announced via tweet late last year that the Dutch-made cookie, which features a layer of caramel syrup pressed between two thin waffle cookies, would return as one of its in-flight snack offerings beginning in January,” according to USA Today.

What they’re saying: Toby Enqvist, United's chief customer officer, said in a statement that the new choices are meant to help customers.