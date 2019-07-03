SALT LAKE CITY — Daisy Ridley is moving through the media circuit with a number of interviews the last few days to promote her new film “Ophelia,” but that hasn’t stopped her from answering questions about “Star Wars.”

Most recently, in an interview with USA Today, Ridley said the lingering question over Rey’s parents will be answered by the end of “The Rise of Skywalker.”

“(Director J.J. Abrams) did say the question is answered. So at the end of the film, you do know what the dealio is,” she said.

Why it matters: The question about Rey’s parents remains in the air despite getting somewhat of an answer in “The Last Jedi.” In that film, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) told Rey that her parents were nobodies — just drunken space travelers who left her on a planet. However, there have been a number of theories that this was a lie and her true parents are out there.

Flashback: Back in April, Abrams told ABC News that there is “more to the story” about Rey’s parents.

"I will say that we knew going into this, that this movie, it had to be a satisfying conclusion. And we were well aware that (the discussion surrounding Rey's parents is) one of the things that's been out there. I don't want to say that what happens in Episode 8 (didn't happen)," Abrams said. "We have honored that. But I will say that there's more to the story than you've seen."

Changes: Of course, if Abrams makes a change to the plot established in “The Last Jedi,” it won’t bother “Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson, who said earlier this year that he wouldn’t be bothered if Abrams retconned the story, according to my report for the Deseret News.

“Like I said, man, I want to let go of all my expectations. I want to sit back. I want to be entertained. I want to be surprised. I want to be thrilled. I want him to do stuff I wasn’t expecting him to do and just go along for the ride,” he told MTV.

Theories: Back when the first “Rise of Skywalker” trailer dropped, I wrote about how the trailer hinted at two old theories about Rey’s parents. For one, Emperor Palpatine is slated to make a return in the new film based on his sinister laugh at the end of the trailer. To me, this was a sign that the theory of Palpatine being her father wasn’t totally abandoned yet. And then there’s Luke Skywalker’s reported return and the title itself, which could mean Rey herself is a Skywalker.

Read more: Daisy Ridley confirms she won't be in the next 'Star Wars' trilogy

Daisy Ridley doesn't see herself returning to 'Star Wars' at all after 'The Rise of Skywalker'

Daisy Ridley says 'Rise of Skywalker' ending is 'epic' and 'very exciting'