SALT LAKE CITY — Regal Cinemas is gearing up to launch its own unlimited movie ticket service that will rival those from AMC Theatres, Cinemark and MoviePass, Deadline reports.

The new plan would launch at the end of July.

According to the early report from Deadline, the new plan would have the following:

Three tiers of pricing that cost $18, $21 and $24 per month.

Each tier would allow for unlimited tickets to movies.

The tiers would offer access to different locations. So the top-priced tier would allow for guests to watch movies at any location, while the lower tier would only allow for select locations.

If customers have the lower-tier plan but go to a higher-tier theater, they would be charged an extra surcharge.

There’s some speculation that Regal Unlimited customers would have to buy the yearly plan in advance. Those costs would be $288, $252 and $216 annually.

It’s unclear about how premium venues, like IMAX, would fit into the plan.

Driving the news: Regal Cinemas’ own plan comes about a year after AMC Theatres launched its own AMC Stubs A-List plan, which offers customers three movies per week for a monthly fee. The subscription plan reportedly has 860,000 subscribers, according to Variety.

More locally, Megaplex Theatres rolled out a Megaplex subscription plan that costs $14.99 and gives customers two movies per month, according to a previous Deseret News report.