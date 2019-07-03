SANDY — Fresh off of its strong win over Kansas City last weekend, is Real Salt Lake primed to make its annual push up the MLS standings in the second half of the season?

After all, that push has been the norm under Mike Petke the past two seasons.

“The last two years the second half of the season we’ve historically been pretty good. I’m not relying on or counting on that, but what I am doing is asking them to focus on the second half of the season to raise it a notch and realize that now we’re halfway to the playoffs — which they all understand — and we have a better schedule in the next 11 games at home than we had in the last 17 games. It’s on us now in the second half of the season,” said Petke.

In the past two years combined RSL has collected 54 points after the midway point of the season, which ranks seventh in MLS behind Seattle, New York Red Bulls, Atlanta, D.C. United, Columbus and Toronto.

When it comes to the biggest improvement from the first to the second half of the season, Real Salt Lake ranks third over the past two years with a combined 14-point increase. It’s a far cry from the gains of D.C. United (41 points) and Seattle (30), but confirms Petke’s notion that his team plays better when its back is against the wall.

Petke isn’t exactly sure why his team makes a jump after the midpoint of the season, but suggested it might be an urgency thing.

He said when there’s a noticeable consequence or reward to winning and losing — i.e., being above or below the playoff line later in the season — his players seem to practice and perform better.

“At the end of the day, one day they wake up whether it’s quarter through the season, half, three-quarters of the season and they say ‘Wow, we’ve played this many games and we’re in what place?’” said Petke.

Today, RSL sits in eighth place in the Western Conference standings and if the playoffs started now it would be on the outside looking in. Now’s the time for that urgency to kick in.

Real Salt Lake will look to kick-start its second-half push this Wednesday when it hosts struggling Columbus (KMYU, 8 p.m.).

The Crew sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with 17 points, and are 1-10-1 over their past 12 games.

Petke said RSL can’t get too caught up in those struggles.

“Columbus is a quality side with a new coach. He’s instituting his philosophy into that team, it’s going to take time. They’re a very dangerous team, and there’s no thought process whatsoever of their recent form,” said Petke.

Albert Rusnak said it’s never a good idea to overlook anyone in MLS, especially when everyone is one win away from potentially turning their season around. He referenced Colorado’s recent run as an example.

The Rapids started the season with a dismal 0-9-2 record, but have since flipped things around with a 5-0-2 record since May 19.

“It just shows that in this league you can’t sleep on any opponent and whichever team in this league takes a few games in a row is right back in a playoff spot,” said Rusnak.

Real Salt Lake is one of those teams hoping to put a streak together and climb back into a playoff position.