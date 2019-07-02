DRAPER — Three homes were evacuated as a precaution Tuesday afternoon in a Draper neighborhood where crews were battling a brush fire.

No injuries were reported and homes were not immediately threatened, said Draper Fire Chief Clint Smith.

Smith did not immediately know the fire's size and did not say what may have sparked it. He said crews arrived at Manila Drive about 1:45 p.m to find smoke coming from the hill and threatening some homes.

"We're starting to get a good knock-down on that fire," he said.

Crews from several different agencies were fighting the flames and smoke could be seen drifting up from the hillside below Steep Mountain Drive.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.