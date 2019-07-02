SALT LAKE CITY — Disney has deleted a blooper scene featuring Stinky Pete (Kelsey Grammer) from the most recent releases of “Toy Story 2.”

The AV Club reports that the scene in question featured the prospector flirting with a pair of Barbie dolls. The moment appears in a collection of outtakes shown during the film’s credits. The clip can be seen via YouTube.

“Pete is speaking rather lecherously, asking (the Barbie dolls) if they are 'absolutely twins,' and suggestively flexing his ability to get them parts in the next Toy Story sequel while grabbing one of their hands. As soon as he realizes he’s being filmed, his demeanor changes entirely and he quickly escorts them out of his box,” The AV Club notes.

According to Vice, some of the blooper reels reference real-life Hollywood culture, but the scene in question “bears a striking resemblance” to sexual misconduct allegations brought to light by the #MeToo movement.

BBC reports that movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexually abusing actresses, sometimes leveraging his influence in Hollywood to manipulate his victims and their careers — behavior seemingly lampooned by Pixar’s outtake.

Weinstein will go on trial Sept. 9 for five charges of sexual assault involving two female accusers, according to USA Today.

ComicBook.com also notes the editions of “Toy Story 2” without the blooper in question are the recently released 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and digital versions of the film.