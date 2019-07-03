SALT LAKE CITY — Utah motorists should expect heavy local traffic along the Wasatch Front as Fourth of July celebrations get underway.

Drivers traveling to Provo for the Stadium of Fire or other Freedom Festival activities should exit at University Parkway (Exit 269) or University Avenue (Exit 263) rather than Provo Center Street.

In addition, 500 West and Bulldog Boulevard are both under construction, so drivers should plan to use alternate routes. Another option to consider is UTA: FrontRunner trains stop at both the Orem and Provo intermodal centers, where riders can connect to the Utah Valley Express bus rapid transit line.

Across the state, most UDOT projects will suspend construction and open all lanes to traffic to help reduce delays. However, existing lane restrictions or traffic shifts will remain in place where needed to protect the work zone and ensure safety. Some areas where drivers should expect restrictions include:

• I-15 Technology Corridor in Lehi where the southbound lanes are split near state Route 92, and the speed limit is reduced to 60 mph through the construction zone from S.R. 92 to Main Street. Drivers should anticipate areas of rough or uneven pavement.

• I-70 in Sevier County is reduced to one lane in each direction just east of Exit 7, with all traffic shifted into the westbound lanes. The speed limit is reduced to 60 mph through the work zone, and drivers should plan for delays due to slow trucks climbing the hill. Crews are replacing the pavement on several bridges in the area.