SALT LAKE CITY — Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed “Black Panther 2” is in the works — but it likely won’t see a few characters visit Wakanda.

In an interview with BET, Feige addressed a rumor that Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger — T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) villainous cousin — will appear in the sequel, despite his death in the first movie. It turns out director and writer Ryan Coogler hasn’t written the movie yet.

“The honest answer to that is that is pure rumor and speculation, because Mr. Coogler is just only in recent weeks sitting down at his keyboard and beginning to outline the movie. It’s early, so nothing is set yet in any way that far,” Feige said.

He also confirmed plans for any characters involved in Netflix’s canceled Marvel shows are still under wraps due to contract limitations. Variety reports that Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage are all locked down by a non-compete clause that will remain in effect for two years following cancellation — 2021 at the latest.

“I think there is a period of time … it’ll be a while before we could use any of them based on what the contracts were, so I’m not sure. And also, even answering that question is a spoiler,” Feige said.

BET previously spoke with Coogler in 2018 about Luke Cage appearing alongside Black Panther, but he said it would be up to Feige to answer the question.

Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has also publicly discussed how he wants to see his character visit Wakanda, according to Time. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Jackson said: “Eventually I may end up in Wakanda.”

While Feige said Jackson has been the only person so far to discuss the prospect, he did confirm that Marvel Studios previously planned to include Fury in several movies throughout 2019 after an extended absence.

“I remember meeting with (Jackson) two years ago and saying, ‘I know it’s been a while, Sam. Here is our plan. 2019 is going to be the year of Fury,’” Feige said. “We walked him through young, two-eyed Fury in ‘Captain Marvel,’ the one poignant shot of him in 'Endgame' and seeing him in (“Spider-Man: Far From Home”). And it’s fun now to see the year of Fury complete.”

Marvel’s newest film, “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” is out now in theaters.