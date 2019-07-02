DRAPER — Lime will place 75 of its e-scooters in the city starting Tuesday, July 9, with the possibility of adding more based on demand.

The black, green and white scooters will be located at the FrontRunner Station, giving riders the option of scootering to businesses or places of work in the area.

Lime, which operates systems renting both dockless scooters and bicycles in downtown Salt Lake City, entered the Utah market last summer. Users rent the scooters for rides via a smartphone app, and instead of needing to be returned to a designated location or dock, they can be left wherever users finish their trips.

The city will celebrate the arrival of e-scooters at 4 p.m. in front of the FrontRunner Station, 12997 S. Frontrunner Blvd. Attendees will be able learn about how to ride safely and get a free Lime helmet while supplies last.