SALT LAKE CITY — Nationally more pets run away on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year after being spooked by fireworks.

But according to Salt Lake County animal services, there are a few simple steps pet owners can take to keep their furry friends safe during fireworks season.

• Go for walks early.

• Leave pets at home.

• Give them a safe place to hunker down.

• Play soft music to distract them.

• Keep them indoors, lower the blinds and close windows. When scared, dogs and cats will break through screens or windows to escape their home.

• Make sure your dog or cat is microchipped and the contact information on the microchip is up to date. If you don’t have time to get them microchipped before the holiday be sure to put a collar and ID tag on them.

If you find a lost pet, contact Animal Control dispatch at 801-743-7000 to have an officer come get the animal. Or bring it to Salt Lake County Animal Services at 511 W. 3900 South. Shelter hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Animal Services is closed Sundays and will be closed July 4 and July 24.